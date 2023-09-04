Apple set to launch iPhone 15 series in India along with global debut: Report

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 15 from its Chennai unit in India, aiming for a close-to-global release in mid-September, reducing the time lag compared to previous models.

Apple is reportedly set to launch the iPhone 15 from its Chennai unit in India, aiming for a close-to-global release in mid-September, reducing the time lag compared to previous models. As per several media reports, production began in China in June, with components arriving in Indian facilities simultaneously.

The California based giant is gearing up for a significant development with the iPhone 15, and the noteworthy change this time around is the timing of its 'made-in-India' iPhone 15.

As per information reported by the Economic Times, Apple is striving to achieve a new milestone in India by introducing its latest model. The technology company is said to be actively working on unveiling the iPhone 15, which will be manufactured at Foxconn's Chennai facility, around mid-September.

This move aims to minimize the time gap between the Indian launch and the global release, possibly even resulting in a simultaneous debut in India, as indicated by sources familiar with the situation.

Last year, Apple's Foxconn facility in Chennai commenced production of the iPhone 14 just ten days after its worldwide launch, with Indian-made iPhones reaching the market approximately a month later.

The report from publication also highlights that this year, the time gap, if any, is expected to be reduced to just a few days, as all the necessary preparations for mass production of the iPhone 15 are already in progress. Reportedly, trial production of the iPhone 15 began in China in June at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory, and components began arriving at Foxconn's Indian facilities around the same timeframe.