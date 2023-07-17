Apple may be gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated lineup of M3 computers, starting with the iMac, as reported by Mark Gurman. Alongside the excitement surrounding the futuristic Vision Pro and the iPhone 15 series featuring USB-C connectivity, Apple is rumored to be preparing for the launch of its next-generation M3 computers, with the iMac leading the way.

Unbox.ph reported that these chips are likely to be manufactured using a highly advanced 3nm process. Moreover, this release will serve as the first upgrade for the iMac since its transition to the M1 chip and its limited availability in a 24-inch model in 2021. However, those eagerly anticipating a larger 32-inch iMac will need to exercise patience, as it is currently in the early stages of development and is expected to launch in late 2024.

The report further indicates that there are expectations that the M3 chip upgrade will extend to other Apple products, namely the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The inclusion of the 13-inch MacBook Pro in this lineup may come as a surprise, considering its utilization of a 5-year-old design featuring the Touch Bar and outdated display bezels.

Reportedly, regarding iPads, although Mark Gurman did not specifically mention M2 iPads, he did suggest that an enhanced version of the iPad Air could be in development. Furthermore, there are rumors circulating about an iPad Pro featuring OLED displays and an M3 processor, with a potential release scheduled for 2024.

Meanwhile, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, has recently shared his insights with the Daily Mail, asserting that the iPhone 15 will be a revolutionary device, particularly appealing to those who have not upgraded their iPhones in the past four years.

According to Ives, the iPhone 15 could mark Apple's foray into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). While the iPhone's hardware capabilities are impressive, software advancements have the potential to overcome certain physical limitations.