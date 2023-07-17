Unbox.ph reported that these chips are likely to be manufactured using a highly advanced 3nm process. Moreover, this release will serve as the first upgrade for the iMac since its transition to the M1 chip and its limited availability in a 24-inch model in 2021. However, those eagerly anticipating a larger 32-inch iMac will need to exercise patience, as it is currently in the early stages of development and is expected to launch in late 2024.