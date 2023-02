Apple has released another Shot on iPhone 14 Pro video for its fans. Called Fursat, the short video film is the company’s first Indian film shot on Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 30 minute long short film has been directed by Indian film director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Sharing the video via a Twitter post, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote “Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone".

Fursat is available on Apple’s website as well as the company’s official YouTube channel. Those interested can watch the video on either of the platforms. As per its YouTube description, Fursat is a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.