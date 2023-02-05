Apple shares Shot on iPhone 14 Pro video directed by Vishal Bhardwaj: Watch

Apple has released another Shot on iPhone 14 Pro video for its fans. Called Fursat, the short video film is the company’s first Indian film shot on Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 30 minute long short film has been directed by Indian film director Vishal Bhardwaj.
Sharing the video via a Twitter post, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote “Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone".
Fursat is available on Apple’s website as well as the company’s official YouTube channel. Those interested can watch the video on either of the platforms. As per its YouTube description, Fursat is a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.
Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro along with other 2022 iPhone models in September last year. For the first time ever, Apple introduced 48MP camera with the Pro lineup having a quad-pixel sensor that adapts to the photo being captured, and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization.The smartphone also has new Action mode for smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.
There is also a Cinematic mode on iPhone 14 Pro that offers video capturing in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps. Pro-level workflows for video, including ProRes3 and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR are some other advanced camera features on the device.