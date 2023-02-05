Apple shares Shot on iPhone 14 Pro video directed by Vishal Bhardwaj: Watch

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro along with other 2022 iPhone models in September last year. For the first time ever, Apple introduced 48MP camera with the Pro lineup having a quad-pixel sensor that adapts to the photo being captured, and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization.The smartphone also has new Action mode for smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.