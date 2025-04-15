Apple shifts gaze to smart glasses, eyes mass market after Vision Pro: Report

Apple is reportedly gearing up to challenge Meta in the emerging smart glasses market, with plans to develop lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses that could redefine the wearable tech space. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has shifted its long-term focus beyond the recently launched Vision Pro headset, now aiming to develop a more accessible and consumer-friendly AR device.

While the $3,299 Vision Pro showcased Apple’s high-end innovation, it failed to generate lasting commercial momentum. The report now highlights that the headset was never intended as Apple’s endgame, but rather a stepping stone toward the real goal: sleek AR glasses that people can use in everyday life.

CEO Tim Cook is said to be personally invested in the project, with a Bloomberg source noting, “It’s the only thing he’s really spending his time on from a product development standpoint.” This intense focus suggests that Apple sees smart glasses as its next major platform—one where it can go head-to-head with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

As per Gurman, Apple’s strategy also appears to involve creating a more affordable product than the Vision Pro, aiming for broader market adoption. That, however, will require tackling key challenges such as battery life, design, and meaningful use cases that make sense to consumers.

Although other tech giants like Google and Samsung are developing their own XR solutions, Apple’s clearest rival remains Meta, which has already built a strong early presence in the AR wearables space.

The timeline for Apple’s AR glasses remains unclear, with reports indicating the product may still be several years from launch. Nonetheless, the growing momentum in the smart glasses market signals a wave of innovation on the horizon—one that Apple is determined not to miss.