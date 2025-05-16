Apple shuts down Fortnite access on iPhones across US and EU amid dispute with Epic Games: Here's what happened

Apple has once again blocked access to the popular video gameFortnite on iPhones across the United States and through Epic Games' own store in the European Union, according to a statement from the game's developer on Friday.

Epic Games announced that players would no longer be able to accessFortnite via Apple's iOS operating system or the App Store globally, until the tech giant reverses the restriction. The company did not provide a specific reason for the renewed block, and Apple has yet to issue a public response.

Dispute between Apple and Epic Games This development marks the latest chapter in a long-standing dispute between the two firms. The conflict began in 2020 when Epic challenged Apple's commission policy, which charges developers up to 30 per cent on in-app purchases, claiming it was in breach of US antitrust laws.

Following the initial ban in 2020, Fortnite remained unavailable on Apple's platforms for several years. The game was reinstated last year after regulatory pressure from the European Union, which compelled major tech firms to comply with its Digital Markets Act aimed at curbing monopolistic practices.

In a notable move in 2024, the American tech giant also approved Epic Games' digital marketplace for iPhones and iPads within the EU, signalling a possible thaw in tensions. However, the latest block suggests that underlying disputes remain unresolved.

Earlier this month, Epic Games secured a legal victory against Apple, though the implications of that ruling on the current situation are unclear.

Launched in 2017,Fortnite quickly rose to global prominence with its distinctive battle royale gameplay. Epic Games, which is backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, has since become one of the largest video game studios in the world.

The gaming community is now awaiting further updates as the standoff between the two tech heavyweights continues.