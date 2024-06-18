Apple shuts down Pay Later service in US less than a year after launch. All you need to know
Apple confirms closure of Apple Pay Later service, introduced in 2022 and officially launched in 2023. The service will be replaced with a built-in installment loan feature in iOS 18.
Apple has confirmed that it is shutting down the Apple Pay Later service, which allowed users to take out loans and split purchases into four instalments without paying interest or fees. Apple also confirmed that users with existing Pay Later loans will be able to track them within the Wallet app, but no new loans will be issued.