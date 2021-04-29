Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple signals hot streak to continue as sales, profit surge

Apple signals hot streak to continue as sales, profit surge

Photo AP
6 min read . 05:40 PM IST TIM HIGGINS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Demand for new 5G iPhones helps fuel a more than doubling of quarterly profit to $23.6 billion

Apple Inc. signaled that the historic rise in sales it has achieved during the pandemic is set to continue, addressing a key investor concern as the company reported a profit that more than doubled to a record high for the first three months of the year.

New, more expensive models of the iPhone 12 have been a hit with customers, and revenue from Mac computers and iPads also rose during the quarter on strong demand from employees and students conducting their work at home.

