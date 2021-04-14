Apple has confirmed that they will be conducting an event on 20 April. The event will be the first for this year. Apple usually conducts its hardware launch event in the month of March. Earlier, Apple's virtual assistant Siri leaked the date for the event when asked by iOS users.

Apple has named the event "Spring Loaded" in the media invitation. While the company has been tight-lipped about the possible launches on the event, there are a few leaks here and there that give us a hint about what the Cupertino tech giant is planning to launch.

The new Apple Event is expected to launch the iPad Pro line-up, according to a report by Bloomberg. Other than the iPad Pro, the company is also expected to finally unveil the tracking device called AirTags, which was initially expected to launch during the iPhone event last year.

Apple is also expected to launch new iMac desktops which may be powered by the company's new ARM-based chipsets.

The report suggests that the new iPad Pro will come with an 11-inch and 12.9 inch screen sizes, similar to the current models. The iPad Pro will reportedly come with processors on par with the latest Mac y chips. One or more iPads may also get a new MiniLED screen. The larger 12.9-inch model is more likely to feature the new screen.

The iPad Pro might also get updated cameras, and potentially an upgraded connector for faster syncing of data and compatibility with additional external monitors and storage drives.

The downside of the new MiniLED screen is that the company might face production issues. The report suggests that hardware with the new technology may initially be in short supply.

Apple is also expected to announce the release date of iOS 14.5 software update. The new software update will introduce new privacy protections for ad tracking across apps and websites. Companies like Facebook have claimed that the new changes could hurt its advertising business.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via