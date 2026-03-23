Apple stalls launch of two new smart home devices as it waits for Gemini powered Siri AI: Report

Apple has had new products already developed for months but hasn't launched them just yet. The devices in question here are the HomePod mini and the Apple TV set-top box, which are running low in retail inventory at Apple Stores.

While this is usually a tell-tale sign of Apple refreshing its lineup, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that might not be the case.

Gurman states that Apple has had refreshed versions of Apple TV and HomePod mini since last year but has held off on releasing them because the company is waiting for the new Siri and AI upgrades.

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Reportedly, those features are still not ready. However, the good news is that these features are just an add-on for the HomePods and Apple TV and are not essential to them like the Home Hub that the company is developing.

This isn't the first time that we are hearing about the Siri delay. Since being first announced at WWDC 2024, the project has faced numerous delays. While Apple was using its own AI to power the upgraded version of Siri, the company eventually decided to skip that as it partnered with Google to use a Gemini model to power the AI voice assistant.

After the partnership, it was expected that Siri would be rolled out with the iOS 26.4 update. However, Gurman has earlier predicted that the latest Siri version would be coming with the iOS 26.5 update in May or maybe even iOS 27.

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Notably, if this timeline is to be believed, then the first developer beta for iOS 26.5 could begin to arrive in late March or even early April, suggesting there are just weeks left before we get a glimpse of the new and refreshed Siri.

What to expect from Apple TV and HomePod mini? As per a MacRumors report, the Apple TV could come powered by the A17 Pro chip, which is the same processor that Apple used on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup and is the oldest in the line to support Apple Intelligence features. The device could also come with support for the company's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

Meanwhile, the HomePod mini could be powered by the S9 chip from Apple Watch or a newer model. It could also be getting the N1 chip along with improved sound quality, a better Ultra Wideband chip, and a red colour variant.

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