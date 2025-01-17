In yet another sign of its increasing focus on India, Apple has launched a dedicated Apple Store app in the country, which will allow users to purchase the Cupertino-based tech giant's various products while getting personalised recommendations. According to Apple, the launch of the Store app will act as a one-stop destination to easily discover the company's latest products, accessories and services, as well as provide guidance on retail programmes such as Apple Trade In and financing options.

Talking about the launch of the Store app in India, Apple's head of online retail, Karen Rasmussen said, “At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,”

“With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple.” Rasmussen added

The new app features multiple tabs to provide a 'seamless shopping experience', deliver relevant information and connect customers with specialists for personalised set-up sessions. Apple customers will also be able to get easy delivery and pickup options through the Store app.

Apple's deepening reliance on India: Prior to the launch of the Store app, Apple had inaugurated its first two stores in India (Delhi and Mumbai) with much fanfare and in the presence of CEO Tim Cook. Last year, the tech giant announced its plans to open four more stores in the country, one each in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Apple had also been assembling its vanilla iPhone 15 variants in India, but with the iPhone 16 series, Apple has also started assembling its Pro variants in the country, which is said to have led to a significant drop in the prices of these models.