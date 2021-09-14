The Apple Store has gone offline Tuesday, ahead of its "California Streaming" event, where it is expected to launch the new iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch 7 series, and more.

The annual Apple event will be kicking in today at 10:00 AM PT, which is 10:30 PM IST and can be live-streamed on Mac, iPhone, iPad or a Windows PC. The Apple Events website can run on Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox and other browsers. Viewers can also watch the Apple event on the Apple TV app. Viewers can also watch the iPhone launch event can also be viewed on YouTube.

Apple ‘california Streaming’ Event: What to expect

Apple is expected to show new iPhone and Apple Watch models with slight upgrades, and analysts expect that wireless carriers will play an outsized role in the annual show as they try to entice consumers into 5G plans.

Apple last year introduced its iPhone 12, which featured a new look and its first devices with 5G connectivity. This year, analyst expect modest hardware upgrades and a deeper focus on 5G.

The iPhone 13, as analysts expect the new phone to be called, likely will not look much different on the outside from the iPhone 12. But analysts expect it to have a faster wi-fi and processor chips, and Bloomberg has reported that the top model is likely to focus on display and camera enhancements such as a "Portrait Mode" to blur backgrounds when shooting videos.

Analysts also believe Apple will continue the steady updates to its the Apple Watch, which has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25% in Apple's most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly. Analysts widely believe that Apple users who buy more than one product - such as an Apple Watch and iPhone - are more likely to stick with the brand and spend on the company's apps and services.

Apple is likely focus on more fitness features with the watch, which is paired tightly with Apple Fitness+, a paid service offering guided workouts with Apple instructors.

Apple shares were up about 15.6% year to date, trailing the Nasdaq Composite Index, which was up nearly 19% over the same period.

With agency inputs

