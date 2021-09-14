Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 13 launch event

Analysts also believe Apple will continue the steady updates to its the Apple Watch, which has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25% in Apple's most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly. Analysts widely believe that Apple users who buy more than one product - such as an Apple Watch and iPhone - are more likely to stick with the brand and spend on the company's apps and services.

