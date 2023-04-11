Apple store in Mumbai vs Delhi: What is same and what is not2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:03 PM IST
- As per the official announcement, Apple BKC, will open in Mumbai on April 18 at 11am, while the second, Apple Saket, will be thrown open to the public in Delhi at 10am on April 20.
Apple is all set to open its first stores in India next week. Last week, the Cupertino-based company released a picture of its Store in Mumbai, sharing its first look with the public. The second store will be opened in Delhi, Apple announced today. The company has revealed the dates and timings for the same.
