Apple is all set to open its first stores in India next week. Last week, the Cupertino-based company released a picture of its Store in Mumbai, sharing its first look with the public. The second store will be opened in Delhi, Apple announced today. The company has revealed the dates and timings for the same.

As per the official announcement, Apple BKC, will open in Mumbai on April 18 at 11am, while the second, Apple Saket, will be thrown open to the public in Delhi at 10am on April 20. Here’s what we know about the upcoming stores so far

Apple’s Mumbai store will be located inside Mukesh Ambani-Jio World Drive mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. While the Delhi store will be located in the Select CITYWALK District Centre, Saket.

Although Apple has not officially confirmed it, but the Apple’s New Delhi store will be comparatively smaller than the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai. The Apple BKC Store has about 22,000 square feet, while the Delhi store is spread over 10,000 square feet.

Apple BKC is inspired by Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art. The store will welcome people with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai". Apple Saket Store, on the other hand, takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.

Customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.

Apple has also created a special playlist on Apple Music to mark the opening of its first stores in India. The curated playlist features songs tuned to the sounds of Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has announced a special ‘Today at Apple’ series — “Mumbai Rising" — running from opening day through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. No such program has been announced by Apple Saket yet.