Apple CEO, Tim Cook recently arrived in India for the launch event of the iPhone maker's first retail store in Mumbai. Apple Inc is set to open its first retail store in India, located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The maiden retail store of the iPhone-maker will be opened today (18 April). Meanwhile, CEO Cook met several renowned dignitaries from across the nation during his visit in India.

Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.

Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared some pics with the Apple CEO.

Padma Shri Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and shared a string of pictures from the event which she captioned, “A night out at @apple .. #timcook."

Singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie with Tim on his Instagram and captioned it, "Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India's first Apple store! What a lovely evening."

AR Rahman shared a picture and captioned it, "What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "What a store ... what a story #timcook."

The Apple CEO, before the opening of the retail store, rambled across Mumbai. Cook visited Mukesh Ambani's house Antilla for a business meeting and is said to have met other top industrialists, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

He also managed time to have Wada pav, the much-celebrated local snack, with actor Madhuri Dixit at an eatery that is the Ambani family's favourite.

Cook thanked Dixit for introducing him to the Wada pav at the multi-cuisine joint, terming the food item as "delicious". This was the second meeting between the actor and Cook during his multiple visits to India.

Cook, who has visited India multiple times in the past, is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Apple has been upping its handset and components sourcing from India lately as it seeks to broaden its supply chain, which is at present heavily reliant on China and had been severely impacted during the Covid pandemic because of the longer lockdowns in the neighbouring country.