Apple CEO, Tim Cook recently arrived in India for the launch event of the iPhone maker's first retail store in Mumbai. Apple Inc is set to open its first retail store in India, located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The maiden retail store of the iPhone-maker will be opened today (18 April). Meanwhile, CEO Cook met several renowned dignitaries from across the nation during his visit in India.
Apple CEO, Tim Cook recently arrived in India for the launch event of the iPhone maker's first retail store in Mumbai. Apple Inc is set to open its first retail store in India, located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The maiden retail store of the iPhone-maker will be opened today (18 April). Meanwhile, CEO Cook met several renowned dignitaries from across the nation during his visit in India.
Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.
Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.
Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared some pics with the Apple CEO.
Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared some pics with the Apple CEO.
Padma Shri Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and shared a string of pictures from the event which she captioned, “A night out at @apple .. #timcook."
Padma Shri Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and shared a string of pictures from the event which she captioned, “A night out at @apple .. #timcook."
Singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie with Tim on his Instagram and captioned it, "Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India's first Apple store! What a lovely evening."
Singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie with Tim on his Instagram and captioned it, "Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India's first Apple store! What a lovely evening."
AR Rahman shared a picture and captioned it, "What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai."