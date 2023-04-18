Apple CEO, Tim Cook recently arrived in India for the launch event of the iPhone maker's first retail store in Mumbai. Apple Inc is set to open its first retail store in India, located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The maiden retail store of the iPhone-maker will be opened today (18 April). Meanwhile, CEO Cook met several renowned dignitaries from across the nation during his visit in India.

