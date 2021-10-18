Apple Store went out of order ahead of the Unleashed event by the Cupertino tech giant on Monday. The event is likely to see new MacBook Pros and Mac mini with Apple's improved, in-house processors as well as a refresh for Apple AirPods.

Apple's online marketplace usually becomes inaccessible before the company's launch events as new offerings are added to its lineup. The Apple Store will most likely come back online after the Unleashed event, possibly with the newly announced products available for pre-orders.

Apple is all set to host its Unleashed events in a short while from now, at 10:30 IST. The launch event is expected to bring new Mac computers with improved Apple Silicon, as well as a refresh for the tech giant's AirPods TWS earbuds. The event comes a little over one month after the annual Apple Event on September 14, where the iPhone 13 line-up, Apple Watch Series 7, new iPad and iPad mini were unveiled.

Today, all eyes will be on the new Apple MacBook Pros which are expected to feature the new Apple M-series ARM-based SoCs. Expectations are high after the M1 chips established new benchmarks in terms of computing and battery life when they were introduced on the Apple MacBook Air, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro and Mac mini last year.

The new chiplets, which might be named M1 Pro or M1 Max, will get up to 16 performance cores and either 16 or 32 GPU cores. The M1 chips feature eight CPU cores and up to 8 integrated GPU cores.

The new MacBook Pros are expected to come with mini LED Liquid Retina XDR displays which get bright up to 1,000 nits. The machines will be offered with 14-inch and 16-inch screen, with some reports claiming a display notch at the top to house a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor and a microphone.

The Touch Bar is likely to be scrapped in the latest iteration of the laptops, while the Touch ID will be retained.

