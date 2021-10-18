Apple Store out of order before Unleashed event to launch new MacBook Pros

Apple is all set to host its Unleashed events in a short while from now, at 10:30 IST. The launch event is expected to bring new Mac computers with improved Apple Silicon, as well as a refresh for the tech giant's AirPods TWS earbuds. The event comes a little over one month after the annual Apple Event on September 14, where the iPhone 13 line-up, Apple Watch Series 7, new iPad and iPad mini were unveiled.

