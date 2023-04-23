Apple stores’ entry into India, in charts

Apple stores’ entry into India, in charts2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Apple has been eyeing India, not only as a market, but also as a base to manufacture its high-end mobile phones. The move is seen as part of Apple's strategy to move its base out of China, where strict covid restrictions last year severely hampered production activities
The world's largest technology firm, Apple, opened its first store in Mumbai on Tuesday. The company plans to open a second store in the capital on Thursday. The Mumbai store would be Apple's 523rd store. Notwithstanding the euphoria around the openings, the tech giant faces stiff competition in India, where its iOS-based products have a market share of only 6%.
