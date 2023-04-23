Apple stores’ entry into India, in charts

Popularity in India

Though popular, Apple's expansion in India has been limited, primarily due to the high prices of its products. While in the US and China, the market share of iOS-based products is 57% and 24%, respectively, in India market share is limited to 6%. Nevertheless, despite the high cost, Apple has been able to carve a niche for its products in the country. Apple's iPhone 13, with a price tag of ₹60,000+, featured among the best-selling smartphones in January 2023, in a list dominated by budget phones.