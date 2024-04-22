Apple Store's 'Pick Up' feature exploited in cybercrime scheme netting over $400,000: Here's what happened
Researchers unveiled a scam exploiting Apple Store's 'Someone else will pick it up' feature, netting over $400,000 in two years. Criminals use stolen credit card info and sell Apple products at discounted prices, complicating investigations due to Apple's internal policies.
Security researchers recently revealed a sophisticated cybercrime scheme at the Black Hat Asia conference, exposing how criminals have exploited the 'Someone else will pick it up' feature on Apple Store Online to rake in over $400,000 within just two years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message