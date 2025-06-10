WWDC 2025: iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe get smarter with Genmoji, AI-powered tools and more - All you need to know

Apple iPadOS 26 — Genmoji, Window Tiling, new Preview app and Math Notes & more

Key features Apple has officially previewed iPadOS 26, calling it the biggest iPadOS release yet. The update introduces a powerful new windowing system, expanded Apple Intelligence features, and major productivity enhancements designed to push the capabilities of iPad even further.

Here's a breakdown of the key features:

New Windowing System Resizable App Windows: Users can now resize and freely place app windows, improving multitasking.

Window Tiling: Organise apps with flick-based tiling unique to iPad.

Exposé view: Instantly shows all open windows for easier switching.

Menu bar: Swipe from the top or move a cursor to access app commands. Search within apps now included.

Stage Manager Support: Seamlessly integrates with existing multitasking tools and external displays.

Apple Intelligence enhancements Live Translation: Real-time text and audio translation in Phone, Messages, and FaceTime.

Genmoji & Image Playground: Generate customised emoji and AI-powered images using ChatGPT integration.

Intelligent shortcuts: Create smarter automation, like summarizing lecture notes or generating visual content using AI.

Files & Productivity

Upgraded Files App: New List view with resizable columns, collapsible folders, and folder customization (colors, icons, emoji).

Folders in Dock: Drag folders into Dock for instant access.

Default App settings: Users can now set default apps for specific file types.

New Preview App for iPad View & Edit PDFs: Dedicated app for markup with Apple Pencil, AutoFill, and drawing tools.

Integration with Files App: Access and edit PDFs and images seamlessly.

Audio & Recording tools

Background Tasks: Track and manage long-running tasks with Live Activities.

Audio Input selection: Choose microphones per app or website.

Voice Isolation & Studio Quality Recording: Clearer sound with AirPods and third-party microphones.

Local capture: Record high-quality audio/video from video calls with echo cancellation.

New & Updated Apps

Journal: Now on iPad — includes handwriting, photos, maps, and mood tracking.

Apple Games App: New hub for gaming with real-time updates via Game Overlay.

Messages: Adds conversation backgrounds, polls, redesigned details view, and Apple Cash support.

Phone App: Now available on iPad, with features like Hold Assist and Call Screening.

Additional tools & features

Reed Pen Tool: Offers a traditional calligraphy experience in Notes, Journal, Freeform, and more.

Calculator with 3D Graphing: New Math Notes lets users draw equations and generate 3D graphs.

Markdown in Notes: Import/export support and call transcription.

Accessibility upgrades: New Accessibility Reader, braille enhancements, and Share Accessibility Settings.

Availability: iPadOS 26 is expected to roll out later this year as a free software update for supported iPad models. This is Apple’s strong push to position the iPad as a full-fledged productivity and creativity machine — blending the simplicity of iOS with the power of desktop-like functionality.

macOS Tahoe 26AI - Refreshed UI, smarter Spotlight, iPhone integration, and pro-level gaming features & more

Key features Apple has introduced macOS Tahoe 26, the latest version of its desktop operating system, bringing a refreshed design, deepened AI integration, and powerful productivity tools. macOS Tahoe 26 is Apple’s most comprehensive desktop update yet, merging a new visual style with practical intelligence and cross-device synergy. From on-device AI to pro-level gaming support and expanded continuity features, the OS sets a new bar for productivity and personalization on the Mac.

Here's a breakdown of the major features:

Redesigned User Interface A more expressive and personal look while retaining familiar elements like the Dock, toolbar, and app navigation.

Customization options for app icons, folder colors, widgets, and an enhanced Control Center.

Improved continuity with iPhone Phone App on Mac: Make and receive cellular calls from a nearby iPhone, with new features like:

Call Screening: Automatically handles unknown callers.

Hold Assist: Keeps users in queue during long hold times.

Live Activities in Menu bar: Track real-time updates from your iPhone (e.g., flights, rides, sports scores) directly on Mac with iPhone Mirroring for detailed views.

Major Spotlight upgrade Smarter search results with intelligent ranking and new filters (e.g., file types, cloud storage).

Hundreds of system-wide actions can be triggered directly (e.g., send an email, start a podcast).

App Intents API: Lets developers integrate their app actions into Spotlight.

Quick keys: Short command strings to trigger common tasks.

Enhanced Apple Intelligence integration Live Translation: Translate messages and audio in real time across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps — fully on-device for privacy.

Smarter Shortcuts: Includes image generation, text summarization, and automation triggered by events (e.g., connecting a display).

Genmoji & Image playground:

Custom Genmoji with editable expressions and accessories.

New visual styles like oil painting and vector art via ChatGPT or user input.

Contextual Reminders: Apple Intelligence can extract action items from emails, web pages, or notes.

Gaming upgrades New Apple Games App: Central hub to access, manage, and discover games.

Game Overlay: Adjust settings, chat, or invite friends without leaving the game.

Metal 4 API:

New graphics tools including MetalFX Frame Interpolation and Denoising for enhanced visuals.

Support for ray tracing on M3/M4 chips.

New games announced include Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, InZOI, EVE Frontier, and more.

Safari enhancements New design with floating tab bar and updated sidebar.

50% faster than Chrome on frequently visited sites and up to 4 hours longer battery life when streaming video.

Advanced fingerprinting protection turned on by default.

Messages and FaceTime improvements Conversation Backgrounds and Polls for personalized chats.

Typing indicators in group chats and enhanced Details view for media.

FaceTime redesign with contact posters, floating controls, and quick access to features like SharePlay.

Productivity & Creativity tools

Journal App: Now on Mac, supports maps, multimedia, and syncing across Apple devices.

Photos App: Refreshed UI, customizable layout, and sidebar with pinned collections.

Notes App: Markdown export/import and transcriptions from phone calls.

Reminders: AI-based auto-categorization.

Accessibility Upgrades Magnifier on Mac using Continuity Camera or USB webcam for zooming and image filtering.

Accessibility Reader for easier reading across macOS.

Braille Access: Improved experience with braille displays.

Vehicle Motion Cues: Helps reduce motion sickness.

Passwords App Allows users to view password histories, track changes, and manage login credentials more efficiently.

Availability: Developer preview available now at developer.apple.com.

Public beta launches next month at beta.apple.com.

Final release expected this fall, free for all compatible Macs.