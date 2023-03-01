Apple supplier Foxlink seeks to resume production after fire at India facility
- Foxlink was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse, but there were no casualties. The company said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, that it is investigating the cause of the fire and working hard to resume production.
Taiwanese Apple supplier Foxlink announced on Wednesday that it is making efforts to resume production after a fire broke out at one of its plants in southern India, causing the suspension of operations at the facility that produces iPhone charging cables.
