Apple supplier Pegatron in talks to open second factory in India: Report2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, owning to the increasing trade frictions between US and China.
Apple Inc's supplier Pegatron Corp plans to add a second manufacturing facility in India. According to a report by Reuters, the Taiwanese supplier is in talks to open a second India factory, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
