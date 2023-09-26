Apple supplier Pegatron's India factory faces extended shutdown amid fire investigation1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Halting production at iPhone factory in India due to fire incident, potential for further disruptions.
A halt in production at the iPhone factory in India operated by Pegatron, an Apple supplier, is anticipated to continue through Wednesday, and there is potential for further disruptions as authorities conduct an investigation into a fire incident at the sole Pegatron facility in India, reported Reuters as per their sources.