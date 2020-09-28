Apple suppliers commit to $900 mn investment to build capacities in India

Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were amongst 22 companies which had applied for the government’s PLI scheme. The scheme offers a 4% to 6% incentive for manufacturing mobile and electronic devices phones in India, with foreign manufacturers eligible for the scheme only for devices with invoice values over ₹15,000. Indian firms like Lava, Dixon and Padget Electronics have also been building capacities to take advantage of the scheme.