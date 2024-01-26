Apple surpasses local competitors to claim top-selling smartphone title in China: IDC report
Apple's iPhone series claimed the title of the best-selling smartphone in China in 2023, despite competition and government restrictions. Timely discounts helped Apple outperform its competitors, while the overall smartphone market in China declined by 5%.
In a surprising turn of events, Apple's iPhone series claimed the coveted title of the best-selling smartphone in China for the first time last year, despite facing fierce competition from local rivals and increasing restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on foreign technology. According to market tracker IDC, the iPhone secured the top spot in shipments in both the fourth quarter and the overall performance in 2023.