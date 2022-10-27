Apple suspends gambling ads after developer outcry

Apple has “paused gambling ads and a few other categories on App Store product pages" after developers and commentators criticised the types of advertisements showing up in the iPhone’s App Store, according to a statement from spokesperson Trevor Kincaid.
On Tuesday, Apple announced that companies could advertise their apps on the store pages for other apps, putting their icon in the ‘you might also like’ section. Almost immediately, developers started showing examples of ads for gambling apps being recommended under their apps.
Interestingly, Twitter is full of screenshots of very inappropriate ad placements. A Twitter user shows a slot machine app being advertised alongside gambling addiction recovery apps, and there are many examples of other gambling addiction recovery apps, and there are examples of other betting apps being advertised on pages for apps aimed towards children, adult video chat apps showing up on the Apple Books page, and dating apps being placed under apps designed to improve existing relationships.
According to Joe Rossignol, a MacRumors reporter, Apple has not clarified how long the pause would last, or if it will be making any policy changes based on how the initial rollout has gone down. It is also unclear which other ads categories have been paused.
Notably, Apple’s rules for advertising on the App Store do list apps related to gambling, dating, alcohol and the pharmaceutical and medical industry as ‘restricted’, meaning that there are special rules about where they can be shown in. The limitations are mainly about the laws instead of what is tasteful or potentially harmful though; the site says gmabling apps are “prohibited or limited in some countries and regions," but does not say anything about the audience they can be served to.
Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State For Electronics and IT, said he has spoken to Apple on reports of stores in Delhi running out of stock of the firm's latest phone offering iPhone14 Pro.
The minister also said there has been a surge in demand for iPhone 14 Pro and Apple is addressing the supply constraints. "Private sales are probably "alternate" supply channels," Chandrasekhar said.