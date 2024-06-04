Apple takes its time, delays foldable phone launch until 2027: Report
Apple is still reportedly evaluating components for the iPhone Fold to ensure they meet quality benchmarks, disappointing fans eagerly awaiting its release but industry experts believe the commitment to quality is worth the wait.
In a move that is slightly disappointing for the tech industry, Apple is reportedly in no hurry to launch a foldable phone until 2027. The revelation comes as a surprise to many, given the numerous rumors and leaks that have circulated in recent years about Apple's alleged plans to join the foldable phone trend.