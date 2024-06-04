Apple is still reportedly evaluating components for the iPhone Fold to ensure they meet quality benchmarks, disappointing fans eagerly awaiting its release but industry experts believe the commitment to quality is worth the wait.

In a move that is slightly disappointing for the tech industry, Apple is reportedly in no hurry to launch a foldable phone until 2027. The revelation comes as a surprise to many, given the numerous rumors and leaks that have circulated in recent years about Apple's alleged plans to join the foldable phone trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report from TrendForce, Apple's decision to delay the launch of its foldable phone is due to the company's strict requirements for crease and reliability. By prioritizing the durability and performance of the folding mechanism, Apple is aiming to create a seamless display experience that meets its high standards.

The company is reportedly still in the evaluation phase of developing the iPhone Fold, assessing various components and testing their performance to ensure they meet Apple's quality benchmarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The news may come as a disappointment to fans who were eagerly awaiting the release of a foldable iPhone, but industry experts believe that Apple's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is worth the wait. By taking the time to develop and perfect the necessary components, Apple is ensuring that its foldable phone will not only be innovative but also reliable and durable.

"We're not just focused on getting a product out the door quickly," said the report, citing an Apple spokesperson. "We're committed to delivering an exceptional user experience, and that means taking the time to get it right. We're confident that our foldable phone will be worth the wait."

While Apple's competitors may have already released foldable phones, the company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction is likely to pay off in the long run. As one industry analyst put it, "Apple is not a company that rushes into new markets without thoroughly testing and perfecting its products. When they do enter the foldable phone market, it will be with a product that sets a new standard for quality and innovation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

