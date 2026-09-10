Apple takes on AI wearables with always-listening Watch features

Apple Inc. is adding artificial intelligence-powered audio features and other new capabilities to its devices, including its premium smartwatch, to take on a growing category of AI wearables.

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 models will have new Audio Intelligence tools, including Siri Recap, which uses ambient listening to take high-level notes of a wearer’s conversations throughout the day, Apple said Wednesday at its product event in Cupertino, California. There is also Live Recap, which shows a transcription of what was said in a live conversation in the last 15 seconds. The watch will also be able to listen to important sounds, such as a crying baby, doorbells and sirens.

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Users can choose whether to opt into each new audio feature. Apple said no recordings will be created or stored by the new capabilities. Rather, the raw audio is not accessible to Apple and other apps and will be immediately deleted after processing.

The new audio features will be available to test in English later this year. The improved Siri, which can answer questions based on users’ texts, mail, calendars and photos, is being rolled out on watchOS 27 as a beta version on Sept. 14.

The updates will make Apple’s smartwatch more competitive in a nascent product category of AI wearables, such as Amazon.com Inc.’s Bee wristband or Plaud Inc.’s note-taking devices, which let users record conversations, view transcriptions and AI-powered summaries.

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Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra: Health Focus The new watches will put an even greater emphasis on everyday health with improved heart rate tracking.

The $399 Apple Watch Series 12 comes in space grey, black, gold or dark bronze aluminium finishes and now has Ceramic Shield 2 cover glass that’s 60% tougher, the company said. Natural and gold titanium models will be available, and Apple is also bringing back a ceramic case option in white and dark blue.

The $799 Apple Watch Ultra delivers as many as 50 hours of battery life, faster charging and new band options.

Both smartwatches include what Apple calls its new Health Sensing System. Tested against other wearables, Apple said its latest technology offers the “most accurate heart rate tracking in a wearable.”

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Like competitors including Whoop and Fitbit, the new Apple Watch devices will also provide a daily readiness score that informs users how their body is recovering and how well-rested they are.

Background heart rate readings are now taken every five seconds throughout the day, and heart rate variability is sampled as often as every five minutes.

Preorders for both watch models begin Wednesday and the devices will be available in stores starting 18 September.

New AirPods Apple also introduced new AirPods 5 earbuds with vastly improved active noise cancellation, allowing consumers who prefer the open-ear design to better tune out their surroundings.

The $129 AirPods 5 offers 50% more powerful noise reduction, which gives them the best noise cancellation from any open-ear design on the market, the company said.

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The new earbuds deliver richer, more detailed sound across ear geometries. They’ve also been engineered to be more durable than previous models and support features like hands-free Siri AI interactions and live translation.

Customers can expect as many as four hours of playback time and a total of 20 hours when including recharges from the case. An upgraded $149 pair allows for on-earbud volume adjustment. Battery life is extended to as many as five hours of continuous listening, and the case supports wireless charging.

Both models of the AirPods 5 can be preordered starting 12 September and will be in stores on 18 September.