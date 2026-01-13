Apple signs multi-year deal with Google to finally fix Siri with Gemini: Here’s what you need to know

Apple has entered into a multi-year deal to use Google Gemini to power the Cupertino based tech giant's foundation models. Under the deal, these AI models will be used to power future Apple Intelligence features, which will also include the personalised version of Siri that Apple had promised back at WWDC 2024 but failed to deliver since then.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” Apple said in a joint statement.

The company then went on to maintain the privacy aspect of Apple Intelligence, noting that the AI features would continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute.

The two companies did not give any further details about the terms of the agreement. However, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in August had stated that Apple would pay around $1 billion a year for the 1.2 trillion parameter AI model that will power the revamped Siri.

Notably, Apple had earlier partnered with OpenAI to use ChatGPT for powering the more complicated queries that Siri is unable to handle. With Gemini now taking the reins on revamped Siri, it's not clear what the future of that partnership will hold.

What revamped Siri promised? Apple's promise for a smarter Siri was first expected to arrive with the iOS 18.4 update, but the goalpost has since moved and the revamped Siri update is now expected to arrive with the iOS 26.4 update in March this year. The Cupertino based tech giant had promised three big upgrades to Siri to take it on par with rivals like Gemini and ChatGPT.

First, Siri will be able to understand personalised context by scanning through details on the user's phone like emails, messages, and calendar events to understand the unique details about their lives. The voice assistant will then be able to deliver a tailored experience to the user by answering questions like “When is Mom’s flight landing?” or “Play that podcast that Jamie recommended.”

Second, Siri will be able to understand what is happening on the user's screen in real time with on-screen awareness. The AI version of Siri will then be able to understand and take action on behalf of the user. Apple had given the example that if a friend sends you their address, the receiver will just need to ask Siri to “Add this address to his contact card.”