Apple teases Noida retail store ahead of 11 Dec launch: Peacock-style theme, creative workshops and what more to expect

Apple confirmed on Friday that it will open its fifth retail store in India, located at DLF Mall of India in Noida. The new outlet, called Apple Noida, will welcome customers from 11 December, marking another step in the company’s expanding presence across the country.

A vibrant launch inspired by India’s national bird The storefront barricade, unveiled on Friday morning, features colourful feather motifs inspired by the peacock, India’s national bird. Apple said the design reflects creativity, pride, and the spirit of modern India. The theme continues the visual identity first introduced during the recent launches of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

‘A milestone in Apple’s retail growth’ In a statement, the company said the opening represents another milestone in its retail strategy for India, offering customers in Noida new ways to discover its products and receive hands-on support. Apple described Noida as a city driven by design, innovation, and ambition, making it a fitting location for the brand’s next flagship experience.

What customers can expect at Apple Noida Visitors will be able to explore Apple’s full product range, including the latest iPhone 17 models, and try new features with the help of trained specialists and creatives. Dedicated business teams will also be available to support professional users.

The store will host Today at Apple sessions—free, daily workshops covering photography, music, art, and coding, to encourage creativity and skill-building among visitors.

Strengthening Apple’s footprint in India Apple said its expanding physical retail presence, combined with services such as the Apple Store online, Shop with a Specialist over Video, and the Apple Store app, underscores its commitment to offering personalised and seamless experiences for customers in India.

(With inputs from PTI)