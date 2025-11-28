Subscribe

Apple teases Noida retail store ahead of 11 Dec launch: Peacock-style theme, creative workshops and what more to expect

Apple confirmed on Friday that it will open its fifth retail store in India at the DLF Mall of India, Noida, on December 11. The store features a design inspired by a peacock and aims to enhance customer experience with hands-on support. Here's everything you need to know about the store.

Govind Choudhary
Updated28 Nov 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Apple confirmed on Friday that it will open its fifth retail store in India, located at DLF Mall of India in Noida.
Apple confirmed on Friday that it will open its fifth retail store in India, located at DLF Mall of India in Noida.(Apple Noida)

Apple confirmed on Friday that it will open its fifth retail store in India, located at DLF Mall of India in Noida. The new outlet, called Apple Noida, will welcome customers from 11 December, marking another step in the company’s expanding presence across the country.

A vibrant launch inspired by India’s national bird

The storefront barricade, unveiled on Friday morning, features colourful feather motifs inspired by the peacock, India’s national bird. Apple said the design reflects creativity, pride, and the spirit of modern India. The theme continues the visual identity first introduced during the recent launches of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

‘A milestone in Apple’s retail growth’

In a statement, the company said the opening represents another milestone in its retail strategy for India, offering customers in Noida new ways to discover its products and receive hands-on support. Apple described Noida as a city driven by design, innovation, and ambition, making it a fitting location for the brand’s next flagship experience.

Apple confirmed on Friday that it will open its fifth retail store in India, located at DLF Mall of India in Noida.

What customers can expect at Apple Noida

Visitors will be able to explore Apple’s full product range, including the latest iPhone 17 models, and try new features with the help of trained specialists and creatives. Dedicated business teams will also be available to support professional users.

The store will host Today at Apple sessions—free, daily workshops covering photography, music, art, and coding, to encourage creativity and skill-building among visitors.

Strengthening Apple’s footprint in India

Apple said its expanding physical retail presence, combined with services such as the Apple Store online, Shop with a Specialist over Video, and the Apple Store app, underscores its commitment to offering personalised and seamless experiences for customers in India.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 (256GB) is selling at 82,900 on Croma. Buyers can avail up to 1,000 in bank cashback and claim an exchange benefit of 7,000, during the Black Friday sale. Notably, those swapping an iPhone 15 may receive up to 29,000 off, potentially reducing the final payable amount to roughly 45,900.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Apple's new store in Noida signifies its commitment to expanding its physical retail presence in India.
  • The peacock-themed design reflects the cultural identity and creativity of modern India.
  • The store will offer workshops and hands-on support, enhancing customer engagement and product understanding.
 
 
Apple Inc
