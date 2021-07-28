Apple, Tesla to take hit from chip shortage, a sign of problem’s intensity

Analyst estimates have been buoyed by a whisper network of supplier sources who said Apple appeared bullish going into fiscal 2022. As Apple ramps up production of its next iPhone ahead of launch expected in the fall, some suppliers have received component orders or production forecasts for the second half of 2021 that are in line with, or relatively stronger, than those that Apple has shared with them in recent years, people familiar with the matter said. Apple’s orders are an indication to the suppliers that the company isn’t expecting its iPhone production to be significantly impacted by chip shortages, they said.