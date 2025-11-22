Apple testing iOS 26.2? New Reminders alarm, Lock Screen upgrades and offline lyrics expected in December

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 26.2 in mid-December, with the update currently undergoing testing, according to reports from MacRumors. While the release includes notable changes aimed at users in Japan, it may also introduce a range of features and refinements that will be available to iPhone owners everywhere. Here is a full look at what could be coming in the next iOS update.

Reminders gains alarm-style alerts According to the MacRumors report, the Reminders app could receive one of its most significant enhancements in years. A new alarm option lets alerts behave more like traditional clock alarms. Toggling the new Urgent setting when creating a reminder activates this mode. When the reminder goes off, users will likely see options to snooze or stop it, with snoozed items showing a countdown on the Lock Screen. Apple differentiates these alerts with a new blue hue and provides an introductory splash screen after updating, along with an in-app banner to highlight the feature.

Lock Screen adds Liquid Glass customisation iOS 26.2 could reportedly expand Lock Screen personalisation with a new Liquid Glass slider for the clock. Using the Glass style, users may fine-tune the appearance from almost fully transparent to a more frosted look. A Solid switch remains available for those who prefer an opaque clock, and colour customisation continues to be supported.

New Liquid Glass limitations A fresh Tinted mode under the Liquid Glass setting reduces transparency but brings specific accessibility caveats. The system now warns that Tinted mode cannot work alongside Reduce Transparency or Increase Contrast. Enabling Tinted mode will likely automatically disable those accessibility options. In earlier beta builds, users had to switch these settings off manually.

One-time AirDrop codes for temporary sharing Apple is reportedly enhancing AirDrop with a new way to share files securely without exchanging contact details. Users can now generate a single-use AirDrop code, enabling temporary sharing with someone outside their contacts for up to 30 days. Those who have been granted one-time access can be reviewed and removed via Settings → General → AirDrop → Manage Known AirDrop Contacts.

Apple Music introduces offline lyrics For the first time, Apple Music subscribers will likely be able to view song lyrics even when offline. This could allow lyric viewing in areas with limited or no connectivity, such as during flights or in low-signal environments.

Podcasts app brings chapters and transcript-based discovery The Podcasts app is also expected to be gaining several quality-of-life improvements. iOS 26.2 will likely introduce auto-generated chapters, the ability to spot references to other shows directly from the transcript and player, and a new section on episode pages that lists links mentioned during a programme.