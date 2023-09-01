Apple tests 3D printing for producing its upcoming smartwatches: Report

Apple tests 3D printing for producing its upcoming smartwatches: Report1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Apple is exploring the use of 3D printers to craft steel chassis for smartwatches, which could revolutionize its manufacturing processes. This move could lead to a shorter manufacturing timeframe and reduced material usage.
Apple Inc. is exploring the possibility to use 3D printers for crafting the steel chassis employed in certain forthcoming smartwatches, as reported by Bloomberg. This marks a significant shift in the company's manufacturing processes.
