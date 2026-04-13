Apple tests four distinct designs for Siri-powered AI smart glasses to take on Meta's Ray-Bans: Report

Apple is working on Meta-style display-free smart glasses, and the Cupertino-based tech giant could be developing at least four different frame styles for the upcoming AI-powered wearable, as per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report notes that the wearables have been internally codenamed "N50" and could be unveiled by the end of this year or early next year, with the actual release date in 2027.
Just like Meta Ray-Ban glasses, Apple's smart glasses will reportedly be designed to handle everyday requirements of users, including capturing photos and videos, syncing with an iPhone for editing and sharing, handling phone calls, listening to music, hearing notifications, and hands-free interaction with a voice assistant. The assistant in question will reportedly be the upcoming version of Siri, which could be revealed with iOS 27 in June.
Reportedly, the glasses are part of a three-pronged AI wearables strategy for Apple, which will also include new AirPods and a camera-equipped pendant. Gurman notes that each of these devices is designed to leverage computer vision to interpret the user's surroundings and feed contextual awareness into Apple Intelligence. This is expected to lead to features like improved turn-by-turn map directions and visual reminders.
Unlike Meta, which relies heavily on its partnership with EssilorLuxottica, Apple is said to be planning to handle the design of its smart glasses entirely in-house to offer a higher-end build quality. This approach from Apple will also be different from the likes of Google and Samsung, which are using Warby Parker for the frames of the glasses.
Reportedly, Apple's design team has created at least four different styles and plans to launch all of them in many colour options. The units are reportedly made of acetate, which is known as a premium material that is more durable and luxurious than standard plastic used by most brands.
According to the report, Apple is currently testing the following four designs:
Apple is also said to be exploring multiple finishes for the frames of its smart glasses. This could include black, ocean blue, and light brown. Apple is also looking to integrate a camera system with the glasses, which could feature vertically oriented oval lenses surrounded by lights, marking a distinct change from the circular camera cut-outs seen on Meta's Ray-Ban glasses.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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