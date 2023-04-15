Apple tests new Macs with M2-level chips to boost sales

Apple tests new Macs with M2-level chips to boost sales3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 08:46 AM IST
- The California based tech giant is hoping that the new machines will attract buyers after experiencing its worst Mac sales decline since the dot-com bust in 2000.
- Similar to the current M2 chip, the new laptop's CPU is divided into four high-performance cores and four efficiency cores.
Apple is increasing its testing of new Macs with processors that are comparable to the current M2 chip, as the company aims to reverse a decline in sales. Developer logs shared with Bloomberg News indicate that Apple is testing the compatibility of these machines with third-party apps from the App Store, which is a crucial step in the lead-up to the release of a new device.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×