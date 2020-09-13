Apple 'Time Flies' event: Here's what to expect from the company on 15 September

Apple is conducting an event on 15 September. There are many firsts for this Apple event. The September event is usually the biggest and grandest Apple event. However, this time it will be conducted completely virtually. What this means is that the company will be streaming a pre-recorded video from the Apple Park. The second new thing is that this event might not see the showstopper that September ceremony is popular for, which is the latest iPhone series.

However, there are a lot of new things other than the Apple smartphone that will be introduced during the event. Here’s a look at what to expect from the event on 15 September:

Apple Watch: The name of the event is ‘Time Flies’ and it is a strong indication that Apple will be highlighting the new variants of their in-demand Apple Watch series. Apple is not only expected to launch the latest flagship variant of the Watch but also an affordable version which might help take on cheaper competitors.

The Apple Watch is expected to get new features like blood oxygen monitor. The company is also expected to increase the battery life of the smartwatch.

iPad: Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad or new iPad Air. Earlier this year, the tech company revealed the latest in the iPad Pro line-up. However, the iPad Air line-up still needs a fresh model. This event might be able to deliver in that aspect. The new iPad Air is expected to look a lot like the iPad Pro due to its slim bezels. The iPad Air is expected to lack a home button.

Apple Software: In terms of iOS, Apple may reveal some final features of the iOS 14 as the company recently released the final incremental beta update of the OS. The company is expected to start rolling out the stable version of iOS after the event. Apple might also release updates about the watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14.

