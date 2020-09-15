Apple 'Time Flies' event to take place today: When and where to watch livestream

Apple is all set to kick off its major event of the year today virtually. Titled 'Time Flies', experts and reports have claimed, this much-anticipated product launch event will see two of its most important hardware lines beyond the iPhone.

What to expect at the upcoming Apple 'Time Flies' event?

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant will debut an Apple Watch, likely to be called the Series 6, with features such as a faster processor and a blood oxygen meter, according to people familiar with the product. The new Watch will come in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes as the current models. The company is also planning a new low-end model to help fend off cheaper offerings from rivals such as Fitbit Inc, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple is also readying its first update to the iPad Air since re-launching the line in March 2019. The new model will look similar to the iPad Pro by replacing the home button with an all-screen look. It will use a slower processor and lack some features such as the iPad Pro’s ProMotion screen, reports suggested.

The release of a new iPad and Apple Watches will correspond with the rollout of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 software updates this month. The company is also gearing up to announce Apple One services bundles.

What time will the Apple event be live streamed in India?

Apple's event is slated to start at 10 am Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 15. This means, it will be live for Indian audience at 10:20 pm (IST).

You can stream the event on Apple’s website, on the company’s YouTube channel, or in the Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app is new on the list after the company launched it own streaming service. You can open that app and find the option to stream whether or not you subscribe to the monthly Apple TV+ streaming service.

The event is expected to last somewhere between 90 minutes and hours.

Apple’s event will also be notable for what won’t be unveiled: new iPhones. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted final testing of new 5G models earlier this year and delayed the company’s ability to kick off mass production. Apple now plans to announce its four new iPhones in October, marking the latest iPhone announcement since 2011. Some of the phones could even ship later than the iPhone X, which went on sale November 3, 2017.

With an announcement in October, Apple will miss the usual couple of weeks of new iPhone revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ends this month, along with a few weeks of sales in the key holiday quarter. That could push the typical year-end iPhone revenue surge into 2021, stated Bloomberg.

With inputs from agencies

