Apple tipped to bring two major display upgrades to iPhone 17 series in September: All you need to know

With just two months left for the iPhone 17 series launch, the rumour mills are in full swing, anticipating the new features lined up for Apple’s upcoming flagship models. While many details about the iPhone 17 variants have already leaked, a new report suggests Apple is planning two significant upgrades for the display of its flagship lineup.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, these two upgrades will set the iPhone 17 series apart from its predecessor. The first is the addition of even thinner bezels across the lineup. Last year, Apple stated that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max featured the thinnest bezels on any Apple product. Now, the company is reportedly bringing these thinner bezels to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models as well.

Notably, Apple is rumoured to remove the Plus variant from its lineup this year in favour of the new, thin and light iPhone 17 Air.

The second upgrade tipped for the iPhone 17 series is a new Dynamic Island interface. While the tipster did not elaborate on the differences, a MacRumors report suggests Apple could introduce software-level changes to Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 series with iOS 26.

Previous rumours have also hinted at a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, although it remains uncertain whether Apple will be able to implement this hardware improvement in time for the September launch.

What do leaks say about the iPhone 17 display? Earlier leaks have suggested that the iPhone 17 could receive its biggest display upgrade in years. The base variant may see its display size increase from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 16 to 6.3 inches on the iPhone 17. Additionally, Apple is expected to improve the refresh rate from 60Hz to 90Hz on the base model, while retaining the 120Hz display exclusively for the Pro models.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro variants could finally receive an anti-reflective coating on the Pro and Pro Max models, similar to the protection offered on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.