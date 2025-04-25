Apple to assemble all US-bound iPhones in India by next year, eyes 80 million units: Report

US President Trump's tariffs could significantly impact Apple's supply chain, prompting the company to prioritize India for iPhone assembly. Apple aims to double production in India to 80 million units by 2026 to meet US demand, shifting focus from China since the 2020 pandemic.

Written By Aman Gupta
Updated25 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures during the inauguration of India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures during the inauguration of India’s first Apple retail store in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff system could lead to a major change in Apple's supply chain, with the Cupertino-based tech giant planning to attach even more importance to India, according to a report in the Financial Times. Apple is reportedly looking to shift the assembly of all iPhones sold in the US to India as early as next year.

According to the report, Apple wants to double iPhone production in India to 80 million units to meet the demand of 60 million iPhones to be sold in the US by 2026.

You may be interested in

Discount

23% OFF

Apple IPhone 15

Apple IPhone 15

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹61390

₹79900

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

Discount

3% OFF

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹58400

₹59900

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹69998

₹72999

Get This

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • CheckSilver
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹64999

Check Details

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹59900

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹69998

₹72999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Vivo X200

Vivo X200

  • CheckNatural Green
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹56890

Check Details

Find more mobileArrow Icon

Soon after President Trump's tariff announcement, Apple had lost around $700 billion in market value. Since then, the US government has exempted electronics items like smartphones from the tariffs, which came as good news for the tech giant, but a separate 20% tariff is still in place on China to curb the export of fentanyl.

Apple's India push:

Apple had manufactured the iPhone 15 models in India last year, and the tech giant extended this to the iPhone 16 Pro series last year. Earlier this month, India's IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also revealed that Apple exported 1.5 trillion rupees (about $17.4 billion) of iPhones made in India in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Notably, Apple has been trying to shift its dependence on China at least since the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns in 2020. In this effort, the tech giant had been slowly shifting its focus to India with its three iPhone assembly plants: two run by the Tata group and one by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn.

Even before the introduction of reciprocal tariffs, Apple had started encouraging its suppliers from China, Japan, Taiwan and other countries to set up manufacturing facilities in India. Some key suppliers had also started production in India, including Sunwoda (battery packs), Foxlink (cables) and Aequs (cases).

Meanwhile, Apple has been busy expanding its supply ecosystem in India over the past few years. According to an earlier report, Apple's local content for various models was around 5-8% when it started manufacturing in India at the start of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 2020, but this has now jumped to around 20% for various models.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple to assemble all US-bound iPhones in India by next year, eyes 80 million units: Report
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.