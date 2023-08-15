Apple to begin AirPods manufacturing at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Apple to produce AirPods at Foxconn's Hyderabad facility, set to begin mass production by December 2024. iPhone SE 4 rumored to feature USB Type-C port and Face ID functionality.
Apple will commence the production of its AirPods wireless earbuds at Foxconn's facility in Hyderabad, as per PTI. The Hyderabad plant, with an approved investment of $400 million by Foxconn, is projected to initiate large-scale manufacturing by December 2024.
