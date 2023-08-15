Apple will commence the production of its AirPods wireless earbuds at Foxconn's facility in Hyderabad, as per PTI. The Hyderabad plant, with an approved investment of $400 million by Foxconn, is projected to initiate large-scale manufacturing by December 2024.

In the realm of true wireless stereo (TWS), Apple's AirPods take the lead on a global scale. Research company Canalys reported that during the last quarter of 2022, Apple held approximately 36 percent of the TWS market share, securing its dominance.

After Apple, Samsung held a market share of 7.5 percent, while Xiaomi claimed 4.4 percent, Boat held 4 percent, and Oppo had 3 percent. Xiaomi initiated the production of its TWS devices in India this year at the Optiemus Electronics facility in Noida, suggest the report.

Meanwhile, the upcoming iPhone SE 4, the fourth generation of the smartphone series set to succeed the iPhone SE (2022), is rumored to feature a USB Type-C port, as indicated by a reliable source. Apple's move to replace the Lightning port with USB Type-C is anticipated to be introduced with the purported iPhone 15 lineup next month, and this transition is likely to extend to forthcoming models as well.

Notably, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is also predicted to integrate Face ID functionality and might include an Action button, a feature anticipated to premiere on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

As per information from tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor on X), the design of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to bear similarities to the previously launched iPhone 14. This suggests that the speculated device could be the first in the SE series to adopt Apple's notch-based display design. However, the source indicates that, akin to its predecessors and all other SE models, the fourth-generation Apple smartphone will come equipped with a single rear camera.

(With inputs from PTI)`