Apple to begin AirPods manufacturing at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

As per information from tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor on X), the design of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to bear similarities to the previously launched iPhone 14. This suggests that the speculated device could be the first in the SE series to adopt Apple's notch-based display design. However, the source indicates that, akin to its predecessors and all other SE models, the fourth-generation Apple smartphone will come equipped with a single rear camera.