Apple to begin assembling THIS product in India: Here's what the report suggests

Apple is reportedly set to begin assembling its popular AirPods wireless earphones in India, marking a major step in the company's ongoing efforts to expand its manufacturing footprint beyond China.

According to a Bloomberg report, Foxconn Technology Group, a key Apple supplier, is preparing to begin AirPods production at a new facility near Hyderabad, Telangana, as early as the first quarter of 2024 (via TOI).

Reportedly, the trial production is already underway, with plans to rapidly scale up once full-scale manufacturing begins. This move will make AirPods the second major Apple product to be assembled in India, following the iPhone, which has already been manufactured in the country for some time.

Apple's decision to increase its manufacturing operations in India is driven by several factors, including government incentives, a skilled workforce, and advancements in the country's technological infrastructure, adds the report. The shift is also a strategic move as the company seeks to reduce its reliance on China amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

India's growing role as a manufacturing hub for Apple is expected to significantly boost the company's export figures, with a large portion of the AirPods produced in the country likely destined for global markets. Although China and Vietnam currently dominate the assembly of AirPods, India’s emergence as a key player in Apple’s supply chain reflects the company's broader efforts to diversify its production base, the report added.

This is not the first time reports have surfaced regarding Apple's plans to shift some AirPods production to India. In October 2023, a Times of India report indicated that the company would start manufacturing the product's casing at a facility in Pune, operated by American contract manufacturer Jabil. The project is expected to mirror the scale of iPhone production in India, with a strong focus on exports, as the demand for AirPods is largely driven by markets outside India.