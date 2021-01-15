Apple to bring back magnetic charger with upcoming MacBook Pro: Report

Apple made a big announcement in the month of November with the launch of MacBooks powered by its own line of chipsets. A new report now suggests that the company will be launching MacBook Pro models powered by the next generation of its own chipsets. The report also suggests that Apple will be bringing back magnetic charging back to MacBooks.

A Bloomberg report, quoting a person with knowledge of Apple plans, claims that new MacBook Pro laptops will be launched this year which will get the next generation of Apple chipset which will also be more powerful. The report also suggests that Apple will bring back magnetic charging as well as updated displays on the new MacBooks.

The new MacBook Pro laptops are expected to be launched in 14-inch model as well as a 16-inch version. The new laptops will be powered by an enhanced in-house chipset in terms of both processing and graphics performance.

The company is under the process of moving away from Intel chipset which use a completely different architecture in comparison to the new ARM-based chipsets that the company claims provide better performance and greater battery efficiency.

Other updates will also include brighter, higher-contrast display panels, according to the report. In terms of aesthetics, the new Macs will look similar to the current versions with minor design changes. The report claims that Apple may launch the new MacBook Pros around the middle of the year.

