Apple to cease human support on X, YouTube, ahead of iPhone 15 launch: Report
Apple to end human assistance for user queries on social media platforms X and YouTube, transitioning affected employees to phone-based support roles.
Apple will reportedly end human assistance for user queries on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, as well as its online forum, starting October 1. Instead, users will receive automated responses redirecting them to the help center. Affected employees may transition to phone-based support roles, with training completed by November. This news comes ahead of the iPhone 15 series launch on September 12.