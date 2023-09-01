Apple to cease human support on X, YouTube, ahead of iPhone 15 launch: Report

Apple will reportedly end human assistance for user queries on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, as well as its online forum, starting October 1. Instead, users will receive automated responses redirecting them to the help center. Affected employees may transition to phone-based support roles, with training completed by November. This news comes ahead of the iPhone 15 series launch on September 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report from MacRumors, Apple is set to discontinue its social media support advisor positions on platforms X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community forum, commencing October 1. Consequently, users will not receive human responses for their inquiries on X and YouTube; automated replies will guide them toward other avenues to reach Apple customer support.

The report indicated that Apple is providing an option for chat support staff to transition to phone-based support positions within the company, impacting potentially hundreds of employees. Moreover, employees will only be permitted to shift to different chat-based support roles if they have medical reasons, as outlined in the report.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Apple will offer training to employees transitioning to phone-based support positions, aiming to finalize the process by November. Apple initiated customer support on platform X in 2016, using it to provide product tips and address user inquiries.

Meanwhile, Apple has designated the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as vintage, ceasing repairs and updates. The divisive Touch Bar model was replaced in 2019, and its lack of updates limits its functionality despite being functional.

In July 2019, Apple discontinued the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and introduced the 2019 MacBook Pro, featuring a Magic Keyboard, an enlarged Touch Bar, and enhanced processors. The divisive Touch Bar feature was replaced in subsequent years, ultimately being phased out by Apple.

To recall, in June 2017, the initial launch of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar took place. This version showcased a reimagined keyboard equipped with butterfly switches, an integrated Touch Bar running along the upper keyboard area, and an incorporated Touch ID sensor.